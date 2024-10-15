Investors Purchase High Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average volume of 4,425 put options.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

