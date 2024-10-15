iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 35,295.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

