iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 94426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

