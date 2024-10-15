iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,680,000 after acquiring an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 385,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

