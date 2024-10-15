iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $584.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,194. The company has a market cap of $504.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

