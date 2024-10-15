iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $584.84. The company had a trading volume of 762,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,571. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05. The firm has a market cap of $504.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

