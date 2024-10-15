iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.49. 3,869,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.67. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

