iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 1,795,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

