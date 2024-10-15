iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,989,000.

IJR stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

