iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.38 and last traded at $142.38, with a volume of 31795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.27.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.