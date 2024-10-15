iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 872,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 354,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.