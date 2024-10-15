iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,396. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,884,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

