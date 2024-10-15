iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,062 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.