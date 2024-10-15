iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

