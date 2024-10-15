iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 141,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 45,268 shares.The stock last traded at $97.37 and had previously closed at $97.08.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $807.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.