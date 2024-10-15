iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $379.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.03. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

