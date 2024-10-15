iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWP opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

