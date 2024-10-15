iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 109,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

