iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

