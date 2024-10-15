iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.09% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 102,122 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

