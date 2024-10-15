iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

