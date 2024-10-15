iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.18. 516,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,593. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

