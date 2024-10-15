iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is Aspect Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1,287.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

IYR traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $101.30. 4,498,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,976. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

