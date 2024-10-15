iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.