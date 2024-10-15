ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ITT accounts for approximately 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ITT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.22. 194,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,227. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.