J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

