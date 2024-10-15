J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.33.
About J Sainsbury
