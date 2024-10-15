Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $145.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

