Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 1.3 %

JAPAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 52,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

