Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 291.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 224,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,758. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

