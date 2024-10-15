Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 291.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 224,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,758. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.