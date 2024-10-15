JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBHIF remained flat at C$52.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a one year low of C$37.05 and a one year high of C$52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.94.
About JB Hi-Fi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.