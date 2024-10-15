JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBHIF remained flat at C$52.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a one year low of C$37.05 and a one year high of C$52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.94.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

