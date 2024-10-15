Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JBS Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. JBS has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
