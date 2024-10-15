Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. JBS has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion.

JBS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7106 per share. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.84%.

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.