JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDXF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

