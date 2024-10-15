John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. John Bean Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

About John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

