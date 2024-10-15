John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 54816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $7,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 213.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

