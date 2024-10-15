Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.88-9.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.4-88.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.51 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.880-9.980 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.