JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.
TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
