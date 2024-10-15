JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 69,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 191,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

