Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,347,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 1,996,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,694.4 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

JVTSF remained flat at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.