K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.97.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

