Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $52.36 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00250451 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,922,087,463 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,929,210,009.52979. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13491058 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $41,679,493.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

