Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $63,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after acquiring an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Kellanova stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 753,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,715 shares of company stock worth $79,608,273. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.