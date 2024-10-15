Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $26.60. Kenon shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 651 shares.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

