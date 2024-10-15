KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

