KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,837 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

