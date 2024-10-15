Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,172,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

