Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 306,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.