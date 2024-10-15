Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRFree Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

