Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

