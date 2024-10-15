Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

