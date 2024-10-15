KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $137.20 and last traded at $137.20, with a volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KKR. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,468,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

