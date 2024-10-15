Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,213 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,464,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,900,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,867,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,039,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -648.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

